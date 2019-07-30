Anna Torv also returns as psychologist Wendy Carr, while Cameron Britton reprises his role as the unnerving Ed Kemper, a burly killer under lock-and-key, but who occasionally assists Ford and Tench in their investigations.

"The person you're after has an overwhelming fantasy life," Kemper tells them both.

"How do we catch a fantasy, Ed?" Tench asks him. "If he's any good," Kemper says in response, "you can't".

Various scenes during the trailer — and images from the new season — also suggest that the BTK killer and the Son of Sam killer will feature.

You can watch the Mindhunter season two trailer below: