Netflix viewers around the world were thrown into panic on Monday night when the streaming service went down.

A service outage which affected users around the world meant that whenever they tried to watch a show, an error message reading: "Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later" was displayed.

Netflix addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that they were investigating the issue

But for users who were trying to access Netflix content, people were left literally not knowing what to do with themselves:

Thankfully Netflix confirmed online just over an hour later that the problem had been resolved.

