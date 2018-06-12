Netflix went down – and users didn't know what to do
Viewers around the world were not able to stream shows on Netflix on Monday night – but Netflix has confirmed the problem is now fixed
Published: Tuesday, 12 June 2018 at 9:18 am
Netflix viewers around the world were thrown into panic on Monday night when the streaming service went down.
Advertisement
A service outage which affected users around the world meant that whenever they tried to watch a show, an error message reading: "Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later" was displayed.
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
- Are straight people ‘stealing’ RuPaul’s Drag Race?
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Netflix addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that they were investigating the issue
But for users who were trying to access Netflix content, people were left literally not knowing what to do with themselves:
Advertisement
Thankfully Netflix confirmed online just over an hour later that the problem had been resolved.
More like this
Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement