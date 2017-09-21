On its own, the show is bizarre and brilliant enough to merit your time - but its major drawing point is its cast of voice actors.

Koenig has enlisted the likes of Jude Law, Jaden Smith, Susan Sarandon, Stephen Fry, Richard Ayoade and many more to play a host of characters in his dystopian Neo Yokio.

Check out the full list of actors who have lent their voice to the series below.

Main cast

Jaden Smith - Kaz Kaan

Who does he play? Neo Yokio's no.1 bachelor: an existentialist, highfalutin descendant of the magistocrats - a race of demon-slayers with magic powers.

Where have I seen him before? After Earth, alongside his father, Will, and in ill-fated Netflix series The Get Down.

Jude Law - Charles

Who does he play? Kaz Kaan's devoted robot butler.

What has Jude Law been in recently? He starred in Sky's papal drama The Young Pope, and is set to play the young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2.

Susan Sarandon - Aunt Agatha

Who does she play? Kaz's no-nonsense aunt, who controls his finances - the bulk of which comes through their demon-slaying business.

What has Susan Sarandon been in recently? She co-starred in Emmy-nominated series Feud, about the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford during their 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Tavi Gevinson - Helena St Tessero

Who does she play? A fashion blogger undergoing an existential crisis.

Where have I seen her before? Tavi rocketed to fame after starting her now massive fashion blog Rookie at the age of 12. Yes, twelve.

Desus Nice & The Kid Mero

Who do they play? Kaz's best friends Lexy and Gottlieb.

Where have I seen them before? Like Tavi, these two rose to prominence with the help of the Twitterverse as hosts of Complex TV's video series Desus vs. Mero. They now host a self titled talk show on VICELAND.

Jason Schwartzman - Arcangelo

Who does he play? A bourgeois field hockey player, and Kaz's arch rival.

Where have I seen him before? Name your favourite Wes Anderson movie.

Supporting Cast

Richard Ayoade - Various

Who does he play? A number of suitably odd roles, including the clerk at a suit shop that Kaz and his friends frequent.

Where have I seen him before? The IT Crowd, The Crystal Maze, or perhaps Garth Merenghi's Dark place.

Steve Buscemi - The Remembrancer

Who does he play? A judge who is deeply suspicious of Kaz's links to an alleged terrorist.

Where have I seen him before? The Big Lebowski, The Sopranos, Reservoir Dogs, Boardwalk Empire

Stephen Fry

Who does he play? The principal of Kaz's alma mater, who enlists him to rid the school of demons.

Alexa Chung - Kathy

Who does she play? Kaz's ex-girlfriend.

Annet Mahendru - Mila Malevich

Who does she play? Flighty Russian Formula 1 driver Mila Malevich.

Where have I seen her before? As spy Nina Krilova in Cold War drama The Americans.

Ike Barinholtz

Who does he play? Kaz's country-dwelling cousin.

Where have I seen him before? As Frank 'The Body' Gibiatti in Netflix's The League.

Frank Vincent

Who does he play? Kaz's uncle.

Where have I seen him before? Goodfellas, The Sopranos

The best of the rest (playing minor, unnamed characters)

Peter Serafinowicz

Where have I seen him before? The recent Star Trek films, Guardians of The Galaxy, or Amazon's The Tick.

Ray Wise

Where have I seen him before? Wise is best known for his role as Leland Palmer in Twin Peaks.

Willow Smith

Where have I seen her before? Alongside her father, Will, in post-apocalyptic sci-fi I Am Legend.

Kiernan Shipka

Where have I seen her before? Shipka starred as Don Draper's daughter Sally in Mad Men.

Amanda Stenberg

Where have I seen her before? As Rue in The Hunger Games series, or Madeline Whittier in Everything Everything.

Neo Yokio arrives on Netflix on Friday 22nd September