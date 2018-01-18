The six-part series follows a new generation of far-right activists called Patriot Blue, living in today's multi-cultural society. As they come up against anti-facist groups in a clash that threatens to throw their city into turmoil, the enigmatic Kane arrives "with a secret plan and a hidden history".

Romper Stomper stars David Wenham (Lord of the Rings), Lachy Hulme (Howzat!) and Sophie Lowe (The Beautiful Lie) as well as bringing back Dan Wyllie and Jacqueline McKenzie to reprise their respective film characters of Cackles and Gabrielle.

The original movie, which also starred Russell Crowe in an early lead role, sparked controversy on its release, due to its depiction of violence and fears that it could lead to copy-cat hate crimes.

Ahead of the launch of the series, BBC3 Controller Damian Kavanagh said: "It's a real thrill to make BBC3 Romper Stomper's UK home. This is bold, compelling storytelling featuring some of Australia's most renowned talent alongside an array of exceptional up and coming actors."

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: "Romper Stomper is vibrant, thought-provoking television that will grip audiences and ask intelligent, relevant questions about the world today. We're very excited for BBC3 viewers to see it."

Romper Stomper will air on BBC3 later this year