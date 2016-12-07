Neil Patrick Harris dons more Count Olaf disguises in new Series of Unfortunate events trailer
The How I Met Your Mother star takes on the role of the odious villain in the Netflix adaptation
You might know him best as Barney from How I Met Your Mother, Doctor Horrible of the sing-a-long blog or even that bloke from Starship Troopers but you'll soon associate Neil Patrick Harris with a new number of guises thanks to A Series of Unfortunate Events.
The Netflix adaptation of the Lemony Snicket books sees him taking on the role of the odious Count Olaf, and donning numerous disguises while he's at it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHyxlzHudoU
The latest sneak peek reveals several more of Olaf's alter-egos, bringing in many more characters than the feature film adaptation could accommodate.
How many wigs and costumes will he make it through by the series end? We'll have to wait until the show debuts on Netflix on Friday 13th January to find out.