The second season of Mr Robot is currently six episodes in to its 12-episode run, and will return for a third instalment in 2017.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Mr. Robot, a series that has pushed boundaries, captured the cultural zeitgeist, and been honoured as one of the best dramas on television,” NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Networks president Chris McCumber said. “Midway through its second season, Mr. Robot continues to break new ground and open up new opportunities for the network. We can’t wait to see where Sam Esmail and the entire brilliant Robot team take us next.”