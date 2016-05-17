"[Peggy Carter's] fandom is really united, we all love Peggy. Her series has been cancelled, but we can bring her to NETFLIX!" writes Arnau S from Spain, who kickstarted the Change.org petition.

Starring Hayley Atwell, Marvel's Agent Carter followed the eponymous kickass agent as she fought bad guys (and the misogyny of the 1950s) all while wearing a pencil skirt and heels.

The show ran for two seasons on ABC before it was cancelled due to disappointing viewing figures last week.

It wouldn't be the first time a much-loved TV show was saved by an on-demand platform. Netflix has already come to the rescue of AMC's The Killing and Longmire – and revisited Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls and Full House. Back in 2014, Amazon Prime also picked up Ripper Street after the BBC axed it, and Hulu took on The Mindy Project when it was dropped by FOX last year.

Do you want to save Agent Carter? Here's the petition