The official soundtrack comes from American composer Mac Quayle, who has devised a 23-track album full of some of the background tunes that match up to the creepy nature of the series.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story digs into the real-life case of the serial killer and how his crimes "birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," according to its synopsis.

But what songs are featured in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story soundtrack

Episode 2

The Aba Daba Honeymoon - Arthur Collins

I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters

Changing Partners - Jonny Greenwood (featuring Helen Forrest)

I'll Be Seeing You - Vera Lynn

What A Difference A Day Made - Dinah Washington

Episode 3

Texas (When I Die) - Ed Bruce

Episode 5

The Tennessee Waltz - Patti Page

The Glory of Love - Bette Midler

Episode 6

Don't Forbid Me - Pat Boone

Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine - Dean Martin

Episode 7

Endless Sleep - Jody Reynolds

A Wonderful Time Up There - Pat Boone

I Enjoy Being A Girl - Pat Suzuki

Goodbye Horses - Q Lazzarus

Episode 8

Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones

I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters

Owner of a Lonely Heart - Yes

