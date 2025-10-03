With plenty of notable needle-drops in the second season of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is similarly home to its own chilling soundtrack.

As well as a first episode devoid of any songs and just eerie instrumentals, the new third season boasts hits from Dinah Washington, Bette Midler, The Rolling Stones and Yes.

The official soundtrack comes from American composer Mac Quayle, who has devised a 23-track album full of some of the background tunes that match up to the creepy nature of the series.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story digs into the real-life case of the serial killer and how his crimes "birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," according to its synopsis.

But what songs are featured in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story soundtrack

Episode 2

  • The Aba Daba Honeymoon - Arthur Collins
  • I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters
  • Changing Partners - Jonny Greenwood (featuring Helen Forrest)
  • I'll Be Seeing You - Vera Lynn
  • What A Difference A Day Made - Dinah Washington

Episode 3

  • Texas (When I Die) - Ed Bruce
Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story staring up across her glasses, looking displeased.
Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Episode 5

  • The Tennessee Waltz - Patti Page
  • The Glory of Love - Bette Midler

Episode 6

  • Don't Forbid Me - Pat Boone
  • Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine - Dean Martin
Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock in Monster: The Ed Gein Story on a film set and having a conversation.
Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Episode 7

  • Endless Sleep - Jody Reynolds
  • A Wonderful Time Up There - Pat Boone
  • I Enjoy Being A Girl - Pat Suzuki
  • Goodbye Horses - Q Lazzarus

Episode 8

  • Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones
  • I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters
  • Owner of a Lonely Heart - Yes

