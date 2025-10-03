Monster: The Ed Gein Story soundtrack – What songs feature in Netflix series?
The new Netflix series features songs from Bette Midler, Vera Lynn and more.
With plenty of notable needle-drops in the second season of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is similarly home to its own chilling soundtrack.
As well as a first episode devoid of any songs and just eerie instrumentals, the new third season boasts hits from Dinah Washington, Bette Midler, The Rolling Stones and Yes.
The official soundtrack comes from American composer Mac Quayle, who has devised a 23-track album full of some of the background tunes that match up to the creepy nature of the series.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story digs into the real-life case of the serial killer and how his crimes "birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades," according to its synopsis.
But what songs are featured in the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Monster: The Ed Gein Story.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story soundtrack
Episode 2
- The Aba Daba Honeymoon - Arthur Collins
- I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters
- Changing Partners - Jonny Greenwood (featuring Helen Forrest)
- I'll Be Seeing You - Vera Lynn
- What A Difference A Day Made - Dinah Washington
Episode 3
- Texas (When I Die) - Ed Bruce
Episode 5
- The Tennessee Waltz - Patti Page
- The Glory of Love - Bette Midler
Episode 6
- Don't Forbid Me - Pat Boone
- Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine - Dean Martin
Episode 7
- Endless Sleep - Jody Reynolds
- A Wonderful Time Up There - Pat Boone
- I Enjoy Being A Girl - Pat Suzuki
- Goodbye Horses - Q Lazzarus
Episode 8
- Gimme Shelter - The Rolling Stones
- I'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time - The Andrews Sisters
- Owner of a Lonely Heart - Yes
