Christmas Sales: Supershoppers Special – 8pm, Channel 4

Sabrina Grant and Helen Skelton teach us how to get the most out of retailer’s big end-of-year sales and how to spot a genuine bargain. Intriguingly, Grant and Skelton promise to offer tips on how to decipher secret codes scrawled on price tags by in-the-know staff. Have a gaze into their retail crystal-ball and learn how to predict when your favourite shop will have its sale.

Snow Cats and Me – BBC2, 9pm

Join Gordon Buchanan for the second episode of this two-part series, where we meet Bryansk and Dasha; two lynx who were raised as house pets in a Russian apartment. Buchanan is helping to rehabilitate and release them into the wilds of Siberia. It proves difficult as these felines lack their natural animalistic instincts after years of being surrounded by humans.

The Trial of Christine Keeler – 9pm, BBC1

Tune in to watch the second episode in this new BBC drama about the most seismic of British political scandals – the Profumo affair. Christine Keeler is warned not to “cross the line”. However, she has already sold her story to the Daily Mirror, detailing her relations with Secretary of State of War, John Profumo and a suspected Russian spy.

The Dressmaker, 9pm – More 4

Kate Winslet plays Myrtle “Tilly” Dunnage, a glamorous seamstress exile who returns in 1951 to Dungatar, her dusty home town in the Aussie outback. She transforms the town’s women, confronts those who wronged her and embarks on a stunning love affair with Teddy McSwiney (played by Liam Hemsworth). It’s colourful, imaginative, raw and deeply unforgettable.

More like this

Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast —9pm, Channel 4

A hilarious stand-up performance from this captivating comedian. She broaches a wide range of topics with her unique wit and sense of humour. Audiences will be in stitches as she discusses IBS, road rage, passing wind in hospital pants and what can happen at a bra fitting.

Searching for Sam: Adrian Dunbar on Samuel Beckett — 10pm, BBC4

Thirty years after Samuel Beckett’s death in Paris, Adrian Dunbar explores the life and work of the playwright to find out about the man behind Waiting for Godot. Although born and raised in Dublin, he was a resident of Paris for most of his adult life, writing in both French and English, and was awarded the 1969 Nobel Prize in Literature for his work. Adrian Dunbar has directed several of Beckett’s plays in his hometown of Enniskillen, where Beckett was at school in the 1920s.