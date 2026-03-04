Masterpiece PBS has confirmed that period detective drama Miss Scarlet has been renewed for a seventh season, while also confirming that the new instalment will be the show's last.

Ad

The show, which is led by Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light), has begun filming its final run in Serbia.

Alongside the renewal news, Masterpiece PBS released a video on its official social media accounts featuring Phillips and her co-star Tom Durant Pritchard, who plays Detective Inspector Alexander Blake in the series.

"We're really excited for you to see it," Phillips says in the clip. "It does come with some sad news: this will be our last season."

Pritchard adds: "But do not fret because we will be going out with a bang."

Miss Scarlet, originally titled Miss Scarlet & The Duke, revolves around Eliza Scarlet (Phillips), who is the first female detective in Victorian London, as she takes over her late father's detective agency and solves numerous cases, and has developed quite a fanbase since it began airing in 2020.

In early series, Eliza teamed up with her childhood friend William Wellington (Stuart Martin), a detective inspector of Scotland Yard, but the character left the show after season 4. The show was renamed Miss Scarlet following his departure.

Durant then joined the series in season 5 as a replacement for Martin.

Durant and Phillips will be joined by other returning cast members Paul Bazely, Tim Chipping, Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Cordelia Bugeja and Ansu Kabia in season 7.

Tom Durant Pritchard as Alexander Blake in Miss Scarlet. UKTV/Alibi/Showtime

"In the final season, Eliza Scarlet has found love, but with it comes a new set of challenges, both on a professional and personal level," the official synopsis for season 7 reads.

"As she faces mounting pressures both at work and at home, she is reunited with familiar friendly faces, as well as a powerful new crime boss who has arrived in town — and it's not who you might expect. Meanwhile, Blake's promotion brings its own complications, as he finds himself answering to a surprising new boss with whom he shares a complicated history."

Creator and writer Rachel New teased in a statement that she's "very proud of how the final season plays out and the story we tell for Eliza".

She added: "It’s a wrench to say goodbye to a character that I have lived and breathed for all these years, but Eliza will forever be with me whether on screen or off.”

Phillips further explained that she's "so proud of what we’ve achieved and the memories we’ve made", adding that she "can’t wait to share the farewell Miss Scarlet deserves."

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Miss Scarlet Series 6 will start airing on Tuesday 24 March at 9pm on U&Alibi in 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.