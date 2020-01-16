Two seasons of the series have landed on Netflix to a strong response from fans and critics, but Fincher's schedule is too packed to work on a third right now.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Gone Girl director is currently working on his next feature film, Mank, which will explore the production of 1941's Citizen Kane from the perspective of co-screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The film, which will debut on Netflix, stars Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) in the title role alongside Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) and Lily Collins (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile).

More like this

On top of this, Fincher also serves as a producer for the cult favourite animated series Love, Death and Robots.

In the meantime, the stars of Mindhunter have been released from their contracts, allowing them to pursue new projects if they wish to.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Entertainment Weekly: "He [Fincher] may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

Advertisement

Mindhunter seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Netflix, while Mank is expected to be released in 2020.