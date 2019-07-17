The notorious murderer and cult leader was widely tipped to play a part in the latest run of episodes from David Fincher's Netflix show, which is centred around the inception of the FBI's Criminal Profiling Programme.

RadioTimes.com was treated to a sneak peek of the first trailer for the season, which featured a brief glimpse of Manson, as portrayed by Damon Herriman (who will also, bizarrely, play him in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

The clip also confirms the return of Cameron Britton's Ed Kemper, the burly criminal who helped out FBI officers Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) in season one.

"The person you're after has an overwhelming fantasy life," he tells them, as clips of serial killers going about their dirty business play.

More like this

"How do we catch a fantasy, Ed?" Tench asks him. "If he's any good," Kemper responds, "you can't".

On top of this, new pictures from the season confirm that the Son of Sam killer will feature – see Tench holding up his symbol below – alongside a murderer called William Pierce Jr.

Check out the new photos below.

Bill Tench and the Son of Sam symbol

Anna Torv returns as Wendy Carr

Ford and Tench interview an unknown criminal

Real-life William Pierce Jr features

David Fincher returns to direct the first episode of the drama. Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv are all back as the central trio at the FBI's criminal profiling unit.

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, Fincher revealed that season two would also cover a notorious series of murders in Atlanta from 1979-81, which saw 28 children, teens and adults (all African-American) killed in the Georgian capital. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was tried and convicted for two of the killings.

Season two will comprise of nine episodes.

Watch the Mindhunter trailer:

Advertisement

Mindhunter season 2 launches on Netflix on 16th August