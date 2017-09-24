The super-short teaser trailer shows her staring straight at the camera and taking deep, calming breaths as her colleagues walk past in the background in fatigues while army vehicles rush by.

The third series of Our Girl will feature 12 episodes and will follow the story of three missions. The first will see Georgie's unit sent to Nepal to deal with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, where she'll face a "perilous and life-changing situation".

Keegan took over the role as the drama’s lead from EastEnders actress Lacey Turner – who played original main character Molly Dawes.

Skins star Luke Pasqualino will also return as Special Forces officer Elvis Harte, with Fleabag's Ben Aldridge as Captain James. Happy Valley's Tim Fywell and Ordinary Lies' Jon Wright will direct.

Our Girl is "coming soon" to BBC1.