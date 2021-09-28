Michelle Keegan eyes return to Our Girl “a few years down the line”

Michelle Keegan has teased that she would like to return to military drama Our Girl “a few years down the line”.

The Brassic star played Lance Corporal Georgie Lane on the show for three seasons after taking over as series lead from Lacey Turner – but she announced she was stepping down from the role last year.

The BBC subsequently confirmed that the series would not be returning for another run, but Keegan reckons a return in a few years is still a distinct possibility.

“I absolutely loved playing that role and I loved Our Girl, but I felt at the time that Georgie had completed her storyline,” she told RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview (available online from 3rd October).

“For four seasons she was mourning Elvis, or trying to get back with Elvis and, for me, the finale completed and concluded that whole four seasons, so I felt Georgie needed a break.”

She added, “She is still alive, so a few years down the line we could pick it back up again. I would love to do Our Girl again; people would love to see what Georgie is up to now.”

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show last year, Keegan said that she would “never say never” to pulling the army boots back on for another series of the show.

She added, “In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie.”

The news of Our Girl’s cancellation was announced in August 2020, four months after series four was broadcast, with series creator Tony Grounds saying it felt like the right time to move on from the show but admitting there was room for a revival in the future.

In the final episode of Our Girl, Georgie finally caught up with the man responsible for the death of her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino), and chose to show mercy rather than grant his wish and kill him.

Our Girl is currently available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer. Our full Big RT Interview with Michelle Keegan will be available to read online on Sunday 3rd October 2021. Brassic season three will be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW from 6th October.

