Michael Sheen creates bold drama The Way with James Graham, Adam Curtis

The Way draws inspiration from the “social and political chaos” of the modern world, telling its thrilling story from the perspective of one particular family.

Celebrated actor Michael Sheen is one of three minds behind a “bold” new drama coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which imagines a civil uprising that grips the nation, starting in a small industrial town.

The Driscolls consider themselves ordinary people, but they are soon swept up in truly extraordinary events, as dangerous civil unrest forces them to flee the country they have always called home.

The synopsis asks: “Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will the Driscolls lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The series, which is co-created by Sheen with writers James Graham (Sherwood) and Adam Curtis (HyperNormalisation), is described as an “emotional and darkly humorous” story in which one family will be faced with impossible choices.

Sheen, who will direct the three-part drama, said: “I’m such an admirer of Adam and James’s work, so to create this project with them in these extraordinary times has been thrilling.

Read more:

“I’m so excited to be telling this global story through the prism of my hometown and its community as we dig into the rollercoaster ride of our recent past and the mysterious depths that lay beneath.”

Graham commented: “Working with Michael Sheen and Adam Curtis on building this story has been one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments in the life of a writer.

“To tell a story set in Michael’s home community, and tapping into all the political and social themes of the moment – strikes, division, chaos and a loss of control – all while infusing it, we hope, with humour, magic and imagination has been the most creatively satisfying experience.”

Curtis added: “This is a really timely way to examine one of the great puzzles of this moment – why is it so hard to imagine a better, or even just different, kind of future for this country? What is holding us back?

“I can’t think of two more amazing people to do that with than James and Michael.”

No casting information has been announced yet, but filming is set to take place in and around Port Talbot, Wales later this year, so expect to hear news on that front soon.

The Way is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the future. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.