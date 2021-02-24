Accessibility Links

  Dexter's Michael C Hall hints at possibility of more new episodes after revival

Dexter’s Michael C Hall hints at possibility of more new episodes after revival

Dexter season nine is coming, but a 10th series could also be on the cards.

Dexter (Michael C Hall) in the series finale

Published:

Showtime’s Dexter revival is well underway, with Micahel C Jordan set to reprise the role of the eponymous serial killer after almost 10 years.

The actor has hinted at the possibility of a return in the past, counting himself amongst those who weren’t satisfied with Dexter’s controversial ending. The revival was finally confirmed in 2020, with news of new additions to the cast and plot details trickling in since.

In an interview with NME, Hall opened up about stepping back into the shoes of the forensic analyst turned serial killer turned lumberjack, and the possibility of expanding the revival into more seasons.

“I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels,” he said. “It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

When he was asked whether the upcoming 10-episode series would definitely be the show’s last, he added: “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see. What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

It’s not a yes, but it’s not a definite no, either. The actor has said in the past it all comes down to the quality of the story and “being presented with a story I felt was worth telling,” so it’s certainly possible we could see more seasons of Dexter in the future.

Dexter (Michael C Hall) in the series finale
