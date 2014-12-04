James will play an adult version of the mysterious child from the 1976 film, who has grown up unaware of the satanic forces around him.

"Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny — that he is the Antichrist, the most feared man throughout the ages," reports Deadline.

Damien, which has been commissioned by Lifetime as a full series, is set for release during 2015. The first episode will be led and produced by Elizabeth and The Golden Age director Shekhar Kapur.

More like this

Advertisement

James starred alongside Colin Morgan, Katie McGrath and Angel Coulby in Merlin between 2008 and 2012, when the series came to a close. He also recently appeared in season four of Homeland.