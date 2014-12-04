Merlin's Bradley James cast in The Omen sequel Damien
The 31-year-old actor, who played King Arthur in BBC1's Merlin, is set to star as the demonic Damien Thorn in a new Lifetime series
Merlin star Bradley James is swapping magic spells for satanic forces as the lead in new US series Damien.
The 31-year-old British-born actor, who played King Arthur in the hit BBC1 fantasy series, is set to play Damien Thorn in Lifetime's sequel to iconic horror film The Omen.
James will play an adult version of the mysterious child from the 1976 film, who has grown up unaware of the satanic forces around him.
"Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny — that he is the Antichrist, the most feared man throughout the ages," reports Deadline.
Damien, which has been commissioned by Lifetime as a full series, is set for release during 2015. The first episode will be led and produced by Elizabeth and The Golden Age director Shekhar Kapur.
More like this
James starred alongside Colin Morgan, Katie McGrath and Angel Coulby in Merlin between 2008 and 2012, when the series came to a close. He also recently appeared in season four of Homeland.