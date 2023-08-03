Two days prior to her disappearance, her home in the affluent neighbourhood of Dover Heights was raided by the authorities as part of an investigation into fraud. It was alleged that Caddick had misappropriated between $20m and $30m from investors.

Caddick had falsely posed as a financial adviser by using a friend's licence to gain access to funds from more than 60 individuals. A number of her targets were family and friends, as well as other acquaintances, including an elderly couple who were neighbours of Caddick, and had been conned out of almost $600,000 in superannuation.

Some of the money Caddick took from her victims was used to pay dividends to other clients, but the vast majority of their funds were pocketed and spent on a mansion, expensive jewellery, luxury holidays, fast cars and designer clothing and accessories.

"Ms Caddick's clients were shocked and felt a profound sense of betrayal when they discovered the money they invested with her had gone," said New South Wales deputy state coroner Elizabeth Ryan (via The Guardian).

"The financial and emotional harm they have suffered will continue to reverberate for many years to come."

What happened to Melissa Caddick?

Melissa Caddick with her husband, Anthony Koletti. Naked/Fremantle

In May 2023, coroner Elizabeth Ryan ruled that Caddick had died.

A foot inside a trainer, which was linked to Caddick by DNA, was found by surfers on a beach 250 miles south of Sydney in February 2021. But there was still no clarity on what exactly had happened - with murder, a grisly mishap and suicide all posited.

"I have concluded that Melissa Caddick is deceased," said Ryan. "However, a more problematic issue is whether the evidence is sufficient to enable a positive finding of how she died and how and when it happened."

Some of those conned by Caddick believe she had removed her own foot to outwit the authorities and remains at large, a theory which was described as "most unlikely" by Ryan.

Others, including her family, believe she had died after jumping from cliffs near her property.

The police enquiry was criticised for being inadequate in the initial stages, with Ryan highlighting the decision not to involve the homicide squad after that possibility was dismissed. She also criticised the length of time it took to review the CCTV footage from the area.

Conflicting accounts from Caddick's husband and the length of time it took him to contact the police also raised eyebrows. Koletti has denied any knowledge of his wife's illegal activities and any involvement in her disappearance, and there was no evidence to suggest otherwise.

"I regret that positive findings cannot be made as to the cause and manner of Ms Caddick’s death," said Ryan. "Ms Caddick's husband, son, parents and brother must surely feel a strong need for finality.

"Melissa Caddick was a wife, mother, daughter and sister. Her disappearance from her family in traumatic circumstances must be a source of deep and ongoing sadness for them."

Vanishing Act is streaming now on ITVX.

