Reckless womaniser Tholly Tregirls (Sean Gilder) returns to stir up adventure in #Poldark s3 @PoldarkTV @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/otwp2jNNFd — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 19, 2016

Who is Tholly Tregirls?

Tholly was a mate of Ross’ father before he fled Cornwall (and the law) many years ago. He’s been described as “reckless” and, according to the show, his womanising won’t have been forgotten. Mysterious.

And that’s not all, Tholly’s adventurous ways could inspire similar feelings in Ross, and could spell trouble for all.

Excited? Well, Tholly isn’t going to be the only new character in series three…

Who is Hugh Armitage?

Hugh Armitage is a member of the aristocracy, and he really knows it. However, Armitage is also a romantic and eager to be his own man. Will it pay off for him? His bio includes the remark, “Being true to one’s heart rarely comes without a cost…”

But we’re still looking forward to seeing him portrayed by Josh Whitehouse, the Robert Pattinson looky-likey who you might have seen in the Bafta-nominated film Northern Soul.

Poldark series two continues on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday nights. Series three will air in 2017.