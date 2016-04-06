When they decide to act on what they've heard, things get more tense than they could have imagined.

Here's who's who in the drama, which airs at 9pm on Channel on Wednesday 6th April...

Joanna Horton

Plays: Gemma, the expectant mother who moves into a new house with her husband Richard.

Where have you seen her before? As Suzie Banks in Silent Witness, Barbara Kemp in Partners in Crime, Mrs Ruth Hallows in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher: The Ties That Bind.

Karl Davies

Plays: Richard, Gemma's husband.

Where have you seen him before? As Daniel Cawood in Happy Valley, Terry in Brief Encounters, Luke in The Syndicate, Rob in My Mad Fat Diary, Robert Sugden in Emmerdale, Nick Pullen in Peak Practice.

Anthony Flanagan

Plays: Dennis, the dad of the family next door who Richard and Gemma are suspicious of.

Where have you seen him before? As Tony in Shameless, Arnold Hankin in The Village, Andy in Prisoners wives, Fergus in Being Human, Julian in In The Flesh.



Kate Fleetwood

Plays: Yvonne, the mum of the family next door.

Where have you seen her before? As Anisya in War and Peace, Mary Cattermole in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as Karen in EastEnders, Felicity in The Widower, Zoe in Waking The Dead.

The People Next Door is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 6th April