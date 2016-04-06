Meet the cast of The People Next Door
Who's who in Channel 4's thriller?
What happens when you buy your first family home, only to discover that you're living next to 'the neighbours from hell'?
Channel 4's new hour-long drama The People Next Door centres around Gemma and Richard, a young couple who have just moved into their first house together. It's a happy, exciting time for them, until they start hearing disturbing sounds through a wall and start suspecting something very sinister is going on next door.
When they decide to act on what they've heard, things get more tense than they could have imagined.
Here's who's who in the drama, which airs at 9pm on Channel on Wednesday 6th April...
Joanna Horton
Plays: Gemma, the expectant mother who moves into a new house with her husband Richard.
More like this
Where have you seen her before? As Suzie Banks in Silent Witness, Barbara Kemp in Partners in Crime, Mrs Ruth Hallows in The Suspicions of Mr Whicher: The Ties That Bind.
Karl Davies
Plays: Richard, Gemma's husband.
Where have you seen him before? As Daniel Cawood in Happy Valley, Terry in Brief Encounters, Luke in The Syndicate, Rob in My Mad Fat Diary, Robert Sugden in Emmerdale, Nick Pullen in Peak Practice.
Anthony Flanagan
Plays: Dennis, the dad of the family next door who Richard and Gemma are suspicious of.
Where have you seen him before? As Tony in Shameless, Arnold Hankin in The Village, Andy in Prisoners wives, Fergus in Being Human, Julian in In The Flesh.
Kate Fleetwood
Plays: Yvonne, the mum of the family next door.
Where have you seen her before? As Anisya in War and Peace, Mary Cattermole in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as Karen in EastEnders, Felicity in The Widower, Zoe in Waking The Dead.
The People Next Door is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 6th April