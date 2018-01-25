Advertisement

Suranne first rose to fame playing Karen McDonald on Coronation Street. During her four years on the Cobbles she managed to pick up a National Television Award and two British Soap Awards for Best Actress while playing the role. Since then she has appeared in Strictly Confidential, Unforgiven and even played a human incarnation of the TARDIS on Doctor Who. Oh, and she nabbed another NTA for the brilliant BBC drama Doctor Foster too.

DC Janet Scott - Lesley Sharp

Strong and steady Janet has been plugging away at her job while Rachel was away in London, but as Bailey finally returns Janet's world flips upside down – and she's very glad to have her old pal back at her side.

Lesley Sharp has enjoyed a rather varied onscreen career with roles in all manner of films, from Great Expectations to From Hell and The Full Monty. Her TV work has been just as varied, with Lesley appearing in everything from BBC’s adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank to Sky1’s light-hearted sitcom The Starlings, where she played lead character Jan Starling.

DC Anna Ram - Jing Lusi

New Syndicate 9 recruit Anna is eager to get the job done, but she has a habit of putting her foot in it every time Rachel Bailey's nearby.

Beginning her career in independent films, this Singaporean actress soon worked her way into the mainstream, appearing in Holby City, Law and Order: UK and starring in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. She’s also no stranger to live performance, appearing in the Edinburgh Fringe show Immigrant Diaries.

DSI Julie Dodson - Pippa Haywood

DSI Dodson watches from on high as Rachel leads her first investigation.

Scott and Bailey is hardly Pippa’s first dalliance with the crime genre. She’s made appearances on Lewis, Agatha Christie’s Poirot and The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. Before that she won the Rose d’Or for her recurring role as hot-tempered Joanna Clore in Green Wing.

DC Pete Readynough - Tony Mooney

Pete's always up for a laugh in the office, and it's often at Rachel's expense

Tony is probably best recognised as Peter English from Emmerdale, having played the role between 2003 and 2006. That’s as well as appearing in multiple episodes of Trollied, Heartbeat and Casualty.

DC Ian 'Mitch' Mitchell - David Prosho

Ian is often involved in Pete's office antics, but there's no time for jokes when he looses something that's VERY important for the case.

You might have spotted David in ITV's Unforgiven, Hollyoaks, Phoenix Nights or Spooks: Code 9. More recently, he appeared on BBC1’s The Syndicate.

DC Lee Broadhurst - Delroy Brown

Broadhurst has his work cut out for him as suspects and witnesses prove harder to trace than before.

Brummie actor Delroy is no stranger to British TV. He’s been on Emmerdale, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Waterloo Road, Tracey Beaker Returns and many more. He’s also popped up twice on Corrie as Mike Richardson.

Dorothy Parsons - Judith Barker

Janet's mum is always on hand to help out with the kids, and she'll need her now more than ever.

Judith is best known as Jenet Ried, Corrie’s homewrecker. Other roles include Mrs Heath in Scully and appearing as two different characters (Estelle Cooper and Grace) on Waterloo Road.

Tasie Scott - Harriet Waters

Janet's never had reason to worry about daughter Tasie, but little does she know it's all about to change...

Scott and Bailey is Harriet’s first credited role.

Alison Newley - Sally Lindsay

Rachel's sister Alison has dealt with all manner of trouble over the years, but this time she's the one sleeping on the sofa, crashing with the kids at Rachel's flat.

Another ex-Corrie star, Sally rose to fame on the show as Shelley Unwin, a character with a bigamous marriage and later an abusive husband. Outside of acting Sally spent three years as a panelist on Loose Women, between 2011 and 2014.

Jenna Mawson - Nisa Cole

Rachel wants to protect vulnerable Jenna while investigating the origins of the mysterious website, Taking Out The Trash.

Formerly known as Ayesha Gwilt, Nisa started her career as Grace Oudidja on All the Small Things, and then spent three series (and a whopping 44 episodes) playing Amy Porter on Waterloo Road. After leaving the show in 2011, Nisa appeared in Doctors, Vera and Mount Pleasant.

Kenny Medford - Anthony Flanagan

Suspect Kenny rouses suspicions, but he's not saying anything.

Anthony is another crime drama veteran, with appearances on The Bill, Life on Mars and Foyle’s War. He’s also had a chance to play a more light-hearted lawman as policeman Tony in Channel 4’s comedy-drama Shameless. Oh, and you probably spotted him in The People Next Door too.

Steve Dench - Richard Riddell

Steve says he doesn't know anything about the investigation, but is he telling porky pies?

Riddell's got quite the film and TV CV, with small roles in a number of dramas including Penny Dreadful, Waking The Dead and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Oh, and he played a First Order officer in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.