The 10-part series is based upon a Norwegian dark comedy of the same name from 2014, and it stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone as two troubled strangers who partake in a mysterious 3-day drug trial, which will purportedly solve all of their mental health issues.

The cast is absolutely stacked with A-list movie stars, including the aforementioned Stone and Hill, Justin Theroux and Sally Field, and some other familiar faces.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Maniac below.

Jonah Hill as Owen Milgrim

Who is Owen Milgrim? A recently-fired, low-level office worker from a wealthy family of New York industrialists. He experienced a psychotic break-down 10 years ago, and has struggled with mental health issues ever since. He has been specially selected for Dr James Mantleray's drug trial.

Where have I seen Jonah Hill before? He made a name for himself with appearances in Judd Apatow universe films Superbad, Knocked Up and the 40-year-old Virgin, before going on to more dramatic roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street (for which he was Oscar-nominated). His other credits include 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum, the Coen Brothers' Hail Caesar and War Dogs.

Emma Stone as Annie Landsberg

Who is Annie Landsberg? A disaffected young woman who becomes addicted to one of the drugs from Dr James Mantleray's drug trial (obtained illegally) and endeavours to secure a place on the trial by any means necessary.

Where have I seen Emma Stone before? Her first major film role was alongside Maniac co-star Hill in Superbad. She then went on to lead ten comedy Easy A, and feature in Crazy Stupid Love, Zombieland, The Help and Birdman, before taking home the Oscar for best actress for her role in La La Land in 2017.

Justin Theroux as Dr James Mantleray

Who is Dr James Mantleray? A neuroscientist who believes he can "solve the mind" with a new pharmaceutical treatment and a sequence of pills.

Where have I seen Justin Theroux before? The cousin of Britain's beloved Louis Theroux is best known for leading sci-fi drama The Leftovers, and his major film appearances include Mulholland Drive, American Psycho, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Girl on the Train. His other TV roles include Six Feet Under and Parks and Recreation.

Sally Field as Doctor Greta Mantleray

Who is Doctor Greta Mantleray? James' mother. A best-selling author and one of the US's leading pop-psychologists.

Where have I seen Sally Field before? Field is a two-time Academy Award winner for roles in Norma Rae and Places in the Heart - but she is perhaps best known for playing Forrest's mother in Forrest Gump. her other major appearances include Lincoln, Steel Magnolias, The Amazing Spider-Man and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Sonoya Mizuno as Doctor Fujita

Who is Doctor Fujita? James Mantleray's understudy at Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech.

Where have I seen Sonoya Mizuno before? She played robot Kyoko in Alex Garland's sci-fi Ex Machina (and later embodied a faceless humanoid in his follow-up Annihilation alongside Natalie Portman). She has also featured in La La Land, Beauty and the Beast, and Crazy Rich Asians.

Julia Garner as Ellie Landsberg

Who is Ellie Landsberg? Annie's younger sister. The two developed a close bond during their childhood, when their mother left them at a young age.

Where have I seen Julia Garner before? She stars as Ruth Langmore in Ozark, and Kimberly Breland in The Americans. She has also featured in films such as Martha Marcy Mae Marlene and Sin City 2.

Billy Magnussen as Jed Milgrim

Who is Jed Milrgrim? Owen's older brother, who is set to go to trial for an apparent sexual assault case. The whole Milgrim family is pressuring Owen to provide him with a false alibi.

Where have I seen Billy Magnussen before? He played Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods and Ryan in Game Night. He has also featured in Bridge of Spies, Ingrid Goes West, The Bold Type and The People vs OJ Simpson.

Gabriel Byrne as Milgrim

Who is Milgrim? Owen's father, a wealthy New York industrialist.

Where have I seen Gabriel Byrne before? The Irish actor is best known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, End of Days, Miller's Crossing, Enemy of the State, Hereditary and Vikings.

Jemima Kirke as Adelaide

Who is Adelaide? Jed's fiancée, who believes him to be innocent of the crimes he has ben accused of.

Where have I seen Jemima Kirke before? She starred as Jessa in Lena Dunham's comedy Girls, and played a nun in The Little Hours with Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza.

Maniac launches on Netflix UK on Friday 21st September