Meet the cast of Michael Palin thriller Remember Me
Here's everything you need to know about Mark Addy, Julia Sawalha and the stars of the three-part supernatural drama airing on PBS Masterpiece...
BBC thriller Remember Me is the tale of Tom Parfitt, a frail old Yorkshireman who gets caught up in a series of supernatural events which he, and those around him, can't fathom. With the help of a care home assistant and a policeman, Tom sets about unravelling the mystery of the violent death he's witnessed.
Michael Palin's first role in a TV drama in over 20 years, it's essential viewing – but first, here are the stars, who they'll be playing and where you've seen them before...
Michael Palin
Character: Tom Parfitt, a frail, old Yorkshireman seemingly alone in the world, whose admittance to a nursing home triggers a series of inexplicable events.
Where have you seen him before? Monty Python, Ripping Yarns, BBC's Around the World in 80 Days and numerous travel series. He recently narrated a re-make of The Clangers.
Jodie Comer
Character: Hannah, a teenage care assistant in a residential home where Tom witnesses a violent death. Hannah forms a strong relationship with the elderly lodger and helps him to investigate the deeply strange goings-on.
Where have you seen her before? In My Mad Fat Diary as Chloe, the attractive, popular childhood best friend of Rae, played by Sharon Rooney
Mark Addy
Character: Policeman Rob Fairholme who is having a hard time at home and stuck in a rut at work until he gets involved in the supernatural investigation and meets Hannah (Comer) who helps with the case.
Where have you seen him before? In Game of Thrones as Robert Baratheon, Atlantis, The Full Monty, The Thin Blue Line, Still Standing and Trollied
Julia Sawalha
Character: Jan Ward, care assistant Hannah's troubled mother who has a dysfunctional relationship with her family.
Where have you seen her before? In Absolutely Fabulous as the long-suffering Saffron, Press Gang, Lark Rise to Candleford, Pride and Prejudice, Cranford and Jonathan Creek