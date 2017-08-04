Michael Palin

Character: Tom Parfitt, a frail, old Yorkshireman seemingly alone in the world, whose admittance to a nursing home triggers a series of inexplicable events.

Where have you seen him before? Monty Python, Ripping Yarns, BBC's Around the World in 80 Days and numerous travel series. He recently narrated a re-make of The Clangers.

Jodie Comer

Character: Hannah, a teenage care assistant in a residential home where Tom witnesses a violent death. Hannah forms a strong relationship with the elderly lodger and helps him to investigate the deeply strange goings-on.

Where have you seen her before? In My Mad Fat Diary as Chloe, the attractive, popular childhood best friend of Rae, played by Sharon Rooney

Mark Addy

Character: Policeman Rob Fairholme who is having a hard time at home and stuck in a rut at work until he gets involved in the supernatural investigation and meets Hannah (Comer) who helps with the case.

Where have you seen him before? In Game of Thrones as Robert Baratheon, Atlantis, The Full Monty, The Thin Blue Line, Still Standing and Trollied

Julia Sawalha

Character: Jan Ward, care assistant Hannah's troubled mother who has a dysfunctional relationship with her family.

Where have you seen her before? In Absolutely Fabulous as the long-suffering Saffron, Press Gang, Lark Rise to Candleford, Pride and Prejudice, Cranford and Jonathan Creek