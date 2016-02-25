If you thought the new series of Netflix’s superhero drama Daredevil was going to be all about fellow vigilante The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), think again – because a newly-released trailer has revealed there’s an awful lot more going on this year in Hell’s Kitchen.

The primary new addition seems to be Elodie Yung’s Elktra, an old flame of blind hero Matt (Charlie Cox) who just happens to be a ninja in need of his help as the Japanese mafia make their move on DD’s turf.