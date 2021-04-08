McDonald & Dodds renewed for third series on ITV

ITV has renewed detective drama McDonald & Dodds for a third series, the broadcaster announced today.

Advertisement

The series follows the odd couple working relationship between DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and police partner DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) as they take on a selection of perplexing murder cases.

The news comes a little over a month after the second series premiered on ITV, with the total audience of the first two episodes coming in at an impressive 6.7 million viewers.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Watkins commented about the next run: “I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for.

“It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times. I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

Gouveia added: “I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!”

Each episode of the series serves as a largely self-contained feature, similar in format to fellow ITV whodunnit Midsomer Murders, which has been on the schedules for the last two decades.

Filming is scheduled to begin on series three this summer, but there’s no word yet on which famous faces will join the McDonald and Dodds cast, following recent appearances from Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey), Patsy Kensit (Emmerdale), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

We’re still awaiting word on when the third and final episode of McDonald and Dodds series two will air, but it’s expected to be later this year.

Advertisement

McDonald & Dodds series 2 is available to catch-up on via ITV Hub. Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.