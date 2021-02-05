First look at McDonald & Dodds season 2 guest stars

The second series of Bath-based murder mystery McDonald & Dodds is expected to land at some point this year, with the first film of the three-part series embracing 80s excess and nostalgia.

And, to really make the theme come to life, four famous faces from the decade will be joining Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins’ titular duo for a storyline that involves murder, of course, and hot air balloons. Rob Brydon also stars.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Watkins (Dodds) revealed what viewers can expect from Brydon’s character Roy, an Air Incident Investigation agent aiding the detectives for the ride. It turns out Dodds and Roy have a lot in common – too much, perhaps.

“There’s obviously humour in that,” Watkins said. “It’s a really good device actually because it introduces this wonderful character that Rob created yet we sort of know him already. And I obviously enjoy working so much with Rob. He’s such a brilliant comic actor and watching his work… he’s really good at straight acting as well, which I think is a little bit where the show sits.”

Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit, Cathy Tyson and Rupert Graves play notorious 80s celebrities Mick, Barbara, Jackie and Gordon, whose hot air balloon trip doesn’t turn out as planned when someone is murdered.

Producer Damien Timmer spoke about how deliberate the casting was, saying: “We spent a lot of time coming up with that first story, that sense that these four survivors from the 80s who have this very kind of complicated relationship with each other, and casting them was so key.

“We wanted the audience to feel that there were kinda four 80s icons on that balloon. Because I think the story wouldn’t have its power if you didn’t have that. A lot of the story hinges on the fact that these people have been friends since the 80s, they were kinda rising stars in the 80s. And we wanted the audience to recognise that and understand that, and really believe in their kind of celebrity.”

McDonald & Dodds season 2 airs on ITV later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.