Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra and more join the cast of McDonald & Dodds

The second season of Bath-set crime series McDonald & Dodds is set to land on ITV next month. Ahead of its release, ITV has confirmed the cast for the third and final feature-length episode.

Of course, Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins will reprise the titular roles, but the crime-solving pair will also be joined by a host of famous faces, including Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day and Nitin Ganatra.

Day (Living the Dream) will play social media influencer Rose Boleyn, who elects to have plastic surgery at a clinic run by Rhashan Stone’s Al and Sarah Parish’s Mariel, a soon-to-be-divorced couple. Tragedy strikes, prompting McDonald & Dodds to investigate the staff.

Ganatra plays anaesthetist Dr Dan McCartney and Choudhry features as clinic receptionist Alliyah. Nicholas Goh and Siobhan Hewlett play theatre nurses Jian Yang and Penny Haggard.

The episode will also feature returning cast members, including James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig and Lily Sacofsky as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the series will return for a third run following the release of season two, especially since McDonald seems determined to leave Bath after two years.

Though this could well be the end for McDonald & Dodd, Gouveia herself did offer some hope: “I think she’s going to fall in love with Bath and I think she’ll stay around for at least seven years. Dodds will find his own birth certificate and realise he’s actually only 42. I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the format, in the relationships.”

McDonald & Dodds season two is set to air on ITV next month. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.