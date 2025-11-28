Maxton Hall is officially returning for season 3.

Back in June, Ruby and James stars Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung confirmed the news in a video captioned "Maxton Hall calling… season 3 is happening" wearing smiles and holding the scripts in their hands.

The Prime Video hit is based on Mona Kasten's trilogy, so a third instalment was always on the cards. And after that season 2 ending (more on that in a moment), it would've been a real hammer blow for fans not to reunite with Ruby and James.

So, when can we expect it? Who's likely to return? And what might go down next?

Here's everything you need to know about Maxton Hall season 3.

When will Maxton Hall season 3 be released?

Seasons 1 and 2 landed in 2024 and 2025 respectively, so we'd expect the new episodes to arrive in 2026 – likely sometime in the mid-to-late part of the year.

Who will be in the Maxton Hall season 3 cast?

Prime Video

It wouldn't be Maxton Hall without Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort.

Other characters who could return are:

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Esmael Agostinho as Wren Fitzgerald

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Gina Henkel as Helen Bell

Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell

Hyun Wanner as Percy

And there's always the opportunity for other returnees and new additions, too.

What might happen in Maxton Hall season 3?

At the end of season 2, Ruby was left completely shattered after being barred from sitting her exams due to her suspension – in turn destroying her dream of studying at Oxford.

A photo had surfaced of her with Sutton (the teacher who got Lydia pregnant) at the welcome party — a moment she rightly insisted was "a completely harmless situation". But her protests fell on deaf ears.

Read more:

Although Sutton was arrested, he still chose to drag Ruby into the mess, leaving her future hanging by a thread as she broke down in James's arms.

Prime Video hasn't released an official synopsis for season 3 yet, but we do have the blurb for Kasten's third book — and it gives us a solid idea of what's coming, including Ruby and James's relationship being pushed to the brink once again.

Prime Video

"Ruby is in shock: her worst nightmare has come true, and now Oxford and all her dreams that finally seemed within reach are at risk," it reads.

"Worst of all, everything points to James as the one responsible, even after everything they've been through together. Ruby thought she had met the real James — the one who has his own dreams, the one who makes her laugh and makes her heart beat faster with a single glance.

"However, after an explosive fight between the two, they discover a terrible truth.

"Together, Ruby fights to graduate, as James tries to clear her name at school. But that means James must once again challenge his father and the expectations placed on him.

"And despite everything, James still threatens to break under the weight of his family obligations. Ruby and James must ask themselves whether their worlds are simply too different, or if they can finally find their way back to each other.”

Is there a trailer for Maxton Hall season 3?

No – as trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

But there might be some teasers prior to that.

