Speaking with Variety, he said: "We nailed that first season. But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it. And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn’t care if you were listening or not. There’s freedom in that."

If he is to return, it seems unlikely it would be in the upcoming fifth season, which has already found its new lead – Nicholas Cage.

Opening up about Cage's casting, McConaughey, who is a friend of his, said: "He’s a great actor, and I’d like to see him in that world."

Woody Harrelson as Martin Hart and Matthew McConaughey as Rustin Cohle in True Detective. HBO

Season 5 will come from season 4, which was subtitled Night Country, showrunner Issa López. HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, teasing what fans can expect in the wake of the announcement.

Orsi told Deadline: "It’s set in New York, in Jamaica Bay. Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful."

Orsi continued: "I’m really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she’s excited. We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season.

"Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready."

True Detective seasons 1-4 are available on Sky and NOW.

