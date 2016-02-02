Meanwhile, Doyle and Kelly play coppers John Wadsworth and Jodie Shackleton, the latter a daughter of a senior police officer determined to prove she's worked her way up the ranks on her own merit.

John is married to Amanda Wadsworth (Hesmondhalgh) but their union is crumbling, and he's feeling the heat from his demanding, vengeful mistress (played by Amelia Bullmore).

For a first look at the second series, take a look at the brand new stills below...

Happy Valley series two begins on Tuesday 9th February at 9pm on BBC1