Matthew Lewis, Katherine Kelly and Amelia Bullmore – first look at the new cast of Happy Valley
The BBC1 drama returns this month with Sarah Lancashire's Catherine Cawood still obsessed with killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton)
It's been a long old wait, but Happy Valley series two is just around the corner. And while series one followed Sarah Lancashire's Catherine Cawood on an obsessive hunt for killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), the second run expands the action to a star-studded supporting cast that includes the likes of Katherine Kelly, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Shirley Henderson, Kevin Doyle and Matthew Lewis.
With Tommy behind bars for the last 18 months, Henderson plays fragile Frances Drummond who becomes obsessed with the manipulative murderer.
Meanwhile, Doyle and Kelly play coppers John Wadsworth and Jodie Shackleton, the latter a daughter of a senior police officer determined to prove she's worked her way up the ranks on her own merit.
John is married to Amanda Wadsworth (Hesmondhalgh) but their union is crumbling, and he's feeling the heat from his demanding, vengeful mistress (played by Amelia Bullmore).
For a first look at the second series, take a look at the brand new stills below...
More like this
1110
Happy Valley series two begins on Tuesday 9th February at 9pm on BBC1