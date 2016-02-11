The original cast of the Gilmore Girls appear to be following where Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel lead. (Presumably all they had to do was call their names and they were there on the next train, eh?)

A whole host of familiar Stars Hollow faces have been confirmed for the much-anticipated Netflix revival, including all of Rory's ex-boyfriends. Milo Ventimiglia will return as Jess, while Jared Padalecki will reprise the role of Dean. Matt Czuchry, who played Rory's college love interest Logan, will also return, implying there could be more to come from their romance after they broke up at the end of series seven...