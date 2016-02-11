Matt Czuchry, Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki all confirmed for Gilmore Girls reunion
Liza Weil, David Sutcliffe and Yanic Truesdale will also return to the much-anticipated Netflix revival
The original cast of the Gilmore Girls appear to be following where Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel lead. (Presumably all they had to do was call their names and they were there on the next train, eh?)
A whole host of familiar Stars Hollow faces have been confirmed for the much-anticipated Netflix revival, including all of Rory's ex-boyfriends. Milo Ventimiglia will return as Jess, while Jared Padalecki will reprise the role of Dean. Matt Czuchry, who played Rory's college love interest Logan, will also return, implying there could be more to come from their romance after they broke up at the end of series seven...
Liza Weil, aka Paris, will also appear in the reunion as will Rory's dad Christopher (played by David Sutcliffe) and Dragonfly Inn concierge Michel Gerard (played by Yanic Truesdale), confirm Netflix.
They'll join stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as well as previously announced cast members Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena and Sean Gunn.
The Gilmore Girls revival will consist of four 90-minute episodes, written and directed by original creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
Gilmore Girls ran for seven season between 2000 and 2007 before being cancelled by The CW after contract negotiations fell apart.
Gilmore Girls' premiere date on Netflix is yet to be announced.