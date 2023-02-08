Lisa McGrillis , who plays Dr Helen Cavendish in the series, said the show is like "a love letter to the NHS", as it reflects the real-life experiences of many professionals working today.

ITV drama Maternal revolves around three female friends scrambling to keep their personal lives afloat while managing their intensely challenging hospital careers.

She told RadioTimes.com. "It's about all of these incredible doctors that have worked through COVID in the last three years, who are just normal people who have families and then they have to go to work.

"They're wading through the aftermath of COVID and the enormous strain that the pandemic put on the NHS and are doing an amazing job."

The drama's compelling characters and action-packed narrative are accompanied by a soundtrack including a wide range of artists, from Little Simz to Agnes Obel.

Read on for your full rundown of the Maternal tracklist.

Maternal soundtrack

Can't Be by Agnes Obel

Shuffle a Dream by Little Dragon

Time (You and I) by Khruangbin

Hi-Fidelity by Lava La Rue, Biig Piig

All of the Time by Jungle

There's a New Day Coming by Menahan Street Band feat Saundra Williams

This Sound - Greentea Peng

Best To You by Blood Orange

At the Bay by The Silhouettes Project feat Bel Cobain and Lex Amor

Where Is My Mind? by AA Williams

The River Bend by Subculture feat Rachel Chinouriri

Fire by Jungle

Shine by Cleo Sol

Until I Fall by Lucinda Chua

If I Got It (Your Love Brought It) by Aaron Frazer

On Your Own by Fryars

Morning Light by Federico Albanese and Tara Nome Doyle

Running by Pip Millet feat Ghetts

Changing Shapes of Love by Andreya Triana

Free by Florence + The Machine

Hope by Arlo Parks

Woman by Little Simz feat Cleo Sol

What D'You Know About Me? by Jungle

Lately by Celeste

Promise Keeper by Agnes Obel

Woman by Rosie Lowe

Work by Charlotte Day Wilson

Like a Hunger by Wilma Archer feat Amber Mark

