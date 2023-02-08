Maternal soundtrack: every song in the ITV medical drama
From Little Simz to Agnes Obel.
ITV drama Maternal revolves around three female friends scrambling to keep their personal lives afloat while managing their intensely challenging hospital careers.
Lisa McGrillis, who plays Dr Helen Cavendish in the series, said the show is like "a love letter to the NHS", as it reflects the real-life experiences of many professionals working today.
She told RadioTimes.com. "It's about all of these incredible doctors that have worked through COVID in the last three years, who are just normal people who have families and then they have to go to work.
"They're wading through the aftermath of COVID and the enormous strain that the pandemic put on the NHS and are doing an amazing job."
The drama's compelling characters and action-packed narrative are accompanied by a soundtrack including a wide range of artists, from Little Simz to Agnes Obel.
Read on for your full rundown of the Maternal tracklist.
Maternal soundtrack
Can't Be by Agnes Obel
Shuffle a Dream by Little Dragon
Time (You and I) by Khruangbin
Hi-Fidelity by Lava La Rue, Biig Piig
All of the Time by Jungle
There's a New Day Coming by Menahan Street Band feat Saundra Williams
This Sound - Greentea Peng
Best To You by Blood Orange
At the Bay by The Silhouettes Project feat Bel Cobain and Lex Amor
Where Is My Mind? by AA Williams
The River Bend by Subculture feat Rachel Chinouriri
Fire by Jungle
Shine by Cleo Sol
Until I Fall by Lucinda Chua
If I Got It (Your Love Brought It) by Aaron Frazer
On Your Own by Fryars
Morning Light by Federico Albanese and Tara Nome Doyle
Running by Pip Millet feat Ghetts
Changing Shapes of Love by Andreya Triana
Free by Florence + The Machine
Hope by Arlo Parks
Woman by Little Simz feat Cleo Sol
What D'You Know About Me? by Jungle
Lately by Celeste
Promise Keeper by Agnes Obel
Woman by Rosie Lowe
Work by Charlotte Day Wilson
Like a Hunger by Wilma Archer feat Amber Mark
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Maternal continues on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 13th February. Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.