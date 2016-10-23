However, only about a third of the show’s directors were actually women in the first series, which while twice the average for other TV shows wasn’t enough for Rosenberg, who decided it was time to redress the balance a little.

Revealing the all-female directing roster at a panel at the Transforming Hollywood 7: Diversifying Entertainment conference, Rosenberg told the crowd that hiring a more inclusive team behind the camera was “a conscious decision,” adding that “it’s very important that showrunners do that.” (via Variety).

And when it comes to writers, Rosenberg said she was also looking for different sorts of people.

More like this

“When I interview a writer, I’m less interested in what you’ve been doing professionally than I am in where you’re from, what your parents do, what’s your life experience, what are you bringing to the table personally?” she said.

“I don’t want a bunch of people who look and sound [like me] and have the experiences I have.”

Sounds like Jessica Jones is going to be something quite special all over again.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Jessica Jones will return to Netflix in 2018