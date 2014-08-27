Martin Freeman on plans for Sherlock series four: "Oh man, it's just so exciting"
The recent Emmy award-winner reveals there are "surpises for you, and for us and for everybody" when he and Benedict Cumberbatch return in 2015
Bet you thought no one was more excited about Sherlock series four than you? Well, you'd be wrong. Someone else is very, very excited about the return of BBC1's Emmy award-winning detective drama...
Yup, that someone is Martin Freeman. Speaking today after his win at Monday night's Emmys, he hinted at an "unexpected" fourth series when Sherlock returns in Christmas 2015. "It's going to be full of surprises for you, and for us and for everybody," he told BBC Radio Wales in an interview earlier today.
January's finale, The Last Vow, saw the shock return of Sherlock's nemesis Moriarty (Andrew Scott), presumed dead after turning the gun on himself during the conclusion to series two. Fans have been busy speculating ever since but as Dr John Watson, Freeman is one of the lucky few privy to details of what co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are cooking up.
"What has been explained to me and Ben [Cumberbatch] and Amanda Abbington - my missus who plays Mary - has been very exciting. The plans they have for the overarching series - oh man, it's just so exciting..."