Bet you thought no one was more excited about Sherlock series four than you? Well, you'd be wrong. Someone else is very, very excited about the return of BBC1's Emmy award-winning detective drama...

Yup, that someone is Martin Freeman. Speaking today after his win at Monday night's Emmys, he hinted at an "unexpected" fourth series when Sherlock returns in Christmas 2015. "It's going to be full of surprises for you, and for us and for everybody," he told BBC Radio Wales in an interview earlier today.