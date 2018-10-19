The six-episode series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Wally Lamb, centred around Dominick and Thomas Birdsley. According to a rather fluffy release by HBO, it's “a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.”

A New York Times review of the book provides a bit more insight, however – assuming the show-runners stay faithful to the text. It reveals that Thomas has been placed in an asylum to be treated for paranoid schizophrenia, and that Dominick is intent on getting him out.

The source material is a bulky 900 pages, so it'll be interesting to see how Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, Light Between the Oceans), who is set to write and direct all six episodes, manages to condense it for TV. It's just slightly shorter than Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, and the BBC managed to polish that behemoth off in six parts in 2016, so we have faith...