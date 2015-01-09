"One of the chief pleasures we've had in doing this job is getting the access to Rye, the properties all around the church square, and especially to get access to Lamb House," explains series writer Pemberton (below). "One of my favourite days was filming in streets by Lamb House. I was sitting in the garden by myself, in the amazing garden at the back of Lamb House and this is where he would have sat when he was writing these characters and stories."

Meanwhile, Sherlock writer Mark Gatiss, who plays Major Benjy in the series, believes the historic Sussex town is the spitting image of Benson's Tilling. "He didn't base Tilling on Rye, it is Rye," exclaims Gatiss, "You can actually follow your way around his description. It was fantastic to go there and identify all the different houses."

Gemma Whelan, who stars as the free-spirited, bohemian Irene Coles in the show, met locals who could find doppelgangers of Benson's characters in town. "A lady came up to me in the cafe and said 'I can name the current Mapp and Lucia in the town now,'" she jokes.

