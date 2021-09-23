Manhunt finale preview sees Martin Clunes’ DCI battling to catch The Night Stalker

The second series of ITV’s Manhunt will draw to a close tonight, bringing the real-life story of the Night Stalker case to an end.

The latest series began airing earlier this week, with all four episodes airing daily since the premiere. Its arrival follows on from the success of Manhunt’s first series in 2019, which also starred Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker has focused on the true story of the investigation into a serial burglar and rapist whose identity remained unknown for 17 years and left people in the local area terrified of an attack for well over a decade.

Ahead of tonight’s final episode, we have an exclusive clip from it to show you right below:

The first series focused on the case of Levi Bellfield, an English serial killer and sex offender who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2008. He was actually the only serial killer in the United Kingdom to be sentenced to two whole life orders and that means he will never have the opportunity for parole and will remain behind bars until his death.

The whole first series and the first three episodes of series two are available to watch on ITV Hub right now if you want a refresh ahead of tonight’s grand finale.

More stories could well be on the cards with the real-life DCI Colin Sutton indicating talks have started about what Manhunt series three will be.

Manhunt concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV1.