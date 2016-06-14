Maisie Williams had a swift response for someone who accused her of spoiling Game of Thrones
Published: Tuesday, 14 June 2016 at 7:48 am
Every Monday morning it’s the same old story – the internet is abuzz with talk of last night’s Game of Thrones (which airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am) and people are screaming blue murder about spoilers ahead of the Monday night 9pm showing.
Yesterday Maisie Williams wandered into the fray (heaven help her if she wandered into a Frey, they’re not exactly Stark-friendly) when she decided to add to the hype.
Within minutes she’d been accused of spoiling the series but, never one to be deterred from speaking her mind, the actress shot back with a brilliant one liner.
What do we say to the God of spoilers then Arya?
Not even Drogon could inflict that kind of epic burn.
