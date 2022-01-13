Lesley Manville and Daniel Mays star in trailer for unorthodox crime drama Magpie Murders

Based on Anthony Horowitz’s novel of the same name, Magpie Murders stars Lesley Manville, who is set to play Princess Margaret in the upcoming series of The Crown , as Susan Ryeland, editor to best-selling writer Alan Conway (Conleth Hill).

The trailer for BritBox’s upcoming “murder mystery within a murder mystery” series, Magpie Murders, has landed – and it looks as intriguing as it sounds.

But, when the infamous mystery writer hands over his latest manuscript, the last chapter is missing. Before Susan can get her hands on the missing chapter, Conway is murdered. Naturally, she sets off on a quest to figure whodunnit.

“It’s his last novel, and everyone he knew was in it – that’s why the last chapter was taken,” she reveals in the trailer, which you can watch below.

There are plenty of familiar faces joining Manville in the Magpie Murders cast, including Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, who plays one of the people Conway knew – and thus featured in his novel.

Foyles War actor Tim McMullan appears as Conway’s hugely popular detective, Atticus Pünd, with appearances from Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard, Bridgerton) and Michael Maloney (The Crown, The Trial of Christine Keeler) also.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The characters will appear both in the main storyline’s modern-day setting, and as their literary counterparts, hence the hints of ’50s fashion in the trailer.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on BritBox in February, and will consist of six episodes.

Advertisement

Magpie Murders will premier on BritBox on Thursday 10th February 2022. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our Drama coverage or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.