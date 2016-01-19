From Netflix originals to box set classics via surprising series on BBC Store, the list covered the whole spectrum of what's available when you ditch the schedules and try something new.

Mad Men came top, closely followed by Amazon's redefining original comedy Transparent in second, and BBC period drama Wolf Hall in third.

Groundbreaking Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer came fourth, with Marvel's Jessica Jones rounding off the top five.

More like this

"I do so envy anyone who has never seen Mad Men," said Radio Times TV editor Alison Graham. "You are the lucky ones – you can unveil this precious thing for the first time, in one go (all 72 hours of it), as you frolic at the summit of the on demand mountain."

The New York advertising drama, which was first broadcast on BBC4 in the UK before moving to Sky Atlantic, ended last year after seven glorious seasons, all of which are available to watch via Amazon Prime, Sky On Demand and iTunes.

Advertisement

The full list of the 100 Greatest Shows to Watch Now is available to pick up for free in this week's Radio Times, featuring the best from All4 to Amazon, BBC iPlayer to Netflix.

Pick up a copy of this week's Radio Times for your 16-page guide to the best shows on Netflix, Amazon, BBC Store and beyond