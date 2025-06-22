He said in a statement: "With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia 'Lynn' Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire.

"Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film and television actress."

Hamilton was known for roles including Donna Harris, Fred Sanford's girlfriend and then fiancé on the sitcom Sanford and Son, which she appeared in between 1972–1977, and Verdie Grant Foster in The Waltons from 1973 to 1981.

Esther Sutherland as Aunt Minnie, Dorothy Meyer as Aunt Flossie, LaWanda Page as Aunt Esther, Lynn Hamilton as Donna Harris in Sanford and Son NBCU Photo Bank

She also played Cousin Georgia Anderson in the 1979 miniseries Roots: The Next Generations, and had appeared in series including Good Times, 227, Dangerous Women, and The Golden Girls.

Hamilton was no stranger to the big screen either, appearing in 1959's Shadows, 1971's Brother John, 1972's Buck and the Preacher and Lady Sings the Blues, 1976's Leadbelly and 1986's Legal Eagles

The actress was married to poet Frank Jenkins for 49 years until his death in August 2014.