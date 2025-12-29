❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Lynley star Leo Suter clarifies how new series is "updated" and "fresh" – and not a remake of classic drama
Inspector Lynley is back! But not as you know him, say the star of the BBC remake Leo Suter.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 29 December 2025 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad