Luther star Idris Elba confirms filming for movie has begun

Filming on the Luther movie has officially begun, star Idris Elba confirmed yesterday.

Elba, who starred as DCI John Luther in the BBC crime drama from 2010 until 2019, took to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing: “Oi……I’m back!”

The original BBC series, created by Neil Cross, centred around Luther – a detective chief inspector with the Serious Crime Unit who wasn’t afraid to use unorthodox methods to catch his criminals.

Over the course of five series, viewers watched the haunted detective as he hunted down vicious killers across London whilst always looking out for psychopath and murderer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson).

Netflix announced in September that a Luther film was in development, with Elba set to reprise his role as the titular detective alongside new characters played by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

Neil Cross also returned to write the project, which he confirmed was happening earlier this year, saying the movie spin-off is set to be “bigger and better” than the original TV series.

“I was interested in adapting the prequel, because I thought it’d be a cool way to [approach it],” he said. “But, no, we’re going to do something bigger and better.”

“What we’ve been able to do [with the movie] – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we’ve always wanted to be able to tell. And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true,” he added.

Luther is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Visit our Drama hub for the latest news or find something to watch with our TV Guide.