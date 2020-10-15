Luther creator Neil Cross on possible spin-off film: “We’re going to make more Luther”

Luther creator Neil Cross has hinted that the long-rumoured spin-off Luther film, starring Idris Elba as the rogue detective, is finally in the works.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of his new ITV series The Sister, Cross said that he would definitely “make more Luther”.

Asked about the progress of the film, he responded: “Ask Idris! We are – I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I’ve lost them all [laughs]. We wanna make more Luther. We’re gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that’s all to come, but we’re gonna make more Luther.”

Cross also spoke about the autobiographical aspects of The Sister, starring Russell Tovey as shadowy protagonist Nathan, and based on Cross’ book Burial.

Cross said of the series and his character Nathan: “I mean probably it’s the closest I’ve come to autobiography on the page or on the screen. I’d certainly make a better killer than I would a police officer [like Luther].”

Earlier this year, Idris Elba spoke to press about the Luther film following his Special Award win at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film,” he said. “That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen… It is happening!”

Elba has previously teased plans for a Luther film adaptation, stating that there were no plans for a sixth season of the drama – but that they were “this close” to taking the detective to the big screen.

