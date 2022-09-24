Lupin season 3 trailer and first look image finally unveiled

Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) will reprise the role of Assane Diop , who we last saw on the run from the police despite managing to clear his father's name and reveal Pellegrini as the villain.

France's most suave thief is making a comeback, with Lupin part 3 set to land on Netflix this year.

And now, fans have been given a hint of what to expect from the gentleman thief's third outing in a first-look image (above) as well as a brand-new trailer.

The footage was released as part of the streamer's global fan event TUDUM on Saturday (24th September) and shows Assane making the monumental decision to return to Paris to make his family a crazy proposal: leave France and begin a new life elsewhere.

It's not long, however, before the ghosts of his past come back to haunt him, with an unexpected return turning his plans upside down.

Raoul, Claire and Assane in Lupin Netflix

Alongside Sy, we can expect Assane's trusty accomplice Benjamin (Antoine Gouy) to return too, alongside his estranged girlfriend Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), his son Raoul (Etan Simon) and detective and sort of ally Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab).

As well as a first look at Lupin, Netflix's annual TUDUM event featured news surrounding some of the streamer's most popular shows, including Bridgerton, The Witcher, You and more.

