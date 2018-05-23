"Better thou hadst not been born than not to have pleased me better," Anthony Hopkins gravely declares in this first teaser trailer for the BBC's new adaptation of King Lear.

In this two-hour modern retelling of the Shakespeare play, the ageing ruler divides his kingdom among his daughters Goneril (Emma Thompson), Regan (Emily Watson) and Cordelia (Florence Pugh) according to their affection for him – or at least, that's his plan.