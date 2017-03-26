Line of Duty's Thandie Newton to join Jed Mercurio and Adrian Dunbar at the BFI & Radio Times Festival
See the Hollywood actress in conversation about her new role in the BBC1 drama at the BFI's IMAX
If you're a fan of Line of Duty (who isn't!) you absolutely won't want to miss this.
Thandie Newton has joined the line-up for the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival and will be discussing her brand new role as DCI Roz Huntley in the smash hit BBC1 drama.
Yep, that's right - the Westworld actress and Hollywood star will be talking about joining the cast of one of the biggest shows on TV and you can be right there with her!
Thandie will be alongside Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio and Adrian Dunbar – who plays top copper Ted Hastings in the show – in conversation on Saturday April 8 at the IMAX cinema.
Reflecting on the series so far, they will also be offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the BBC1 show at this incredible event.
Here's how you can get your hands on tickets for this very special one-off evening:
