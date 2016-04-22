Viewers said he chilling nature of the case was enhanced by being given a real-world context, and that it was a "brave" decision by the BBC given Savile's links to the Corporation.

Posting on Facebook, viewer Clare Trussell said “It was relevant and in context so I don't have an issue with Jed including this. I think it's a great programme,” while Donald MacGregor added “Magnificent programme dealing with a horrendous crime and that individual was central to perpetration of the dreadful acts along with his fellow travellers. Great acting in a gripping drama.”

“Loved the way they mixed fact with fiction superb writing,” said Kelvin Fitzimmions-Mawson. “I think it added weight & veracity to the drama,” agreed Ruthie Green.

During a police interview scene, Savile was pictured in the same photograph as fictional characters former councillor Dale Roach and retired police Chief Superintendent Patrick Fairbank, who had both been implicated in a child sex abuse ring.

“I think we all recognise him,” said Adrian Dunbar's Supt Ted Hastings when the photo was shown.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Line of Duty is an established fictional drama series set in a recognisable and authentic world. One brief picture has been included to highlight the real-life context of the fictional story – that a fictional police officer suppressed claims of child sexual exploitation by a fictional local politician.

"When viewers have had the opportunity to view the episode for themselves, they will see the BBC has acted responsibly and sensitively towards the victims and survivors of Savile, NAPAC were consulted and aware of his inclusion and the episode will be preceded by a warning and followed by an action line."

Line of Duty concludes with a feature-length episode on Thursday 28th April at 9pm on BBC2