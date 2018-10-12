The short clip didn’t give away too much, but viewers glimpsed Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) declaring: “AC-12 is being met with an institutional cover-up!” Business as usual then.

But then viewers were hit with a revelation which could be the key talking of series five: Steve Arnott has a beard.

Yes, the Detective Sergeant played by Martin Compston was seen sporting some heavy facial furniture, a marked difference from his usual cleanly-shaven face.

And viewers couldn’t get over it…

So, although the trailer really only revealed the change in Arnott’s appearance (this being old news for those who saw an earlier picture of the cast), it still got viewers SERIOUSLY hyped for upcoming episodes...

Fans have still got a bit of a wait to see the fifth series, though: Jed Mercurio has said AC-12 will be back on the case in early 2019.

