"Line of Duty is original, bold, gripping drama that gets the nation talking and the time is right to bring the series to an even broader audience on BBC1," said Charlotte Moore, BBC Controller of TV Channels and iPlayer. "Jed Mercurio's explosive thriller will find a new home on BBC1 for two more series and create room for new drama to flourish on BBC2."

"It's an immense privilege to be able to reward Line of Duty fans with two more series on BBC1," added Mercurio.

The award-winning drama's third series also starred Danny Mays and saw the surprise return of Keeley Hawes' Lindsay Denton, series two's antagonist. It followed anti-corruption unit AC-12's investigation into the paedophile ring surrounding Sandsview Children's Home and included photographic evidence showing real-life DJ and sex criminal Jimmy Saville.

Line of Duty's third series is the highest-rating BBC2 drama since current measuring began in 2002. Series four is expected to begin filming in August to air on BBC1 in 2017.